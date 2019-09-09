Chinese white paper has charted roadmap to de-escalate trade dispute with U.S: Kenyan official

, NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – A senior Jubilee Party official has lauded the white paper that was issued by the Chinese government recently, saying it holds key to de-escalation of the trade dispute with the U.S that bodes ill for world economic growth, peace and stability.

Kadara Harith Swaleh, the director of political affairs at the ruling Jubilee Party, hailed the white paper saying its proposals, if fully implemented could help unlock stalemate at the ongoing trade negotiations between U.S and China.

Swaleh is quoted in Xinhua News agency, saying in a policy brief that the white paper not only highlights China’s position on the current trade spat with America over tariffs and also sheds light on their harmful impact on global economy.

“The white paper has demonstrated how the tariff measures imposed by the U.S. are harming other nations and at the same time giving no benefit to the U.S. and her people,” Swaleh said.

He condemned protectionist policies enacted by U.S. President Donald Trump combined with his brazen disregard for multilateral trade regime that has pushed the global economy to the brink of a meltdown.

Swaleh said that Trump’s campaign promise to make America great again has suffered irreparable damage thanks to his escalation of the trade war with China.

He regretted that Washington’s unilateral move to impose tariffs on Chinese products has hurt the global economy while less developed countries mainly in Africa risks bearing the brunt.

He lauded China for demonstrating goodwill and flexibility to help solve trade disputes with the U.S. even as the latter places stumbling blocks in the negotiations through shifting goal posts.

Swaleh rebuked U.S. allegations that China has been engaged in intellectual property theft saying the available evidence points at Beijing’s solid commitment to protection of patents.

He said that Chinese and U.S. economies are interlinked hence the need to find a durable solution to the current trade dispute.

“Pundits believe unanimously that the trade dispute affects both Chinese and US interests. The Chinese team has accepted this fact and has exhibited flexibility and willingness to resolve the trade dispute through dialogue,” said Swaleh.

He slammed the U.S. for insincerity that has stalled progress in the high-level negotiations aimed at finding an amicable solution to the trade war with China.

“The Chinese side feels that the more the U.S. government is offered the more it wants to the extent of crossing the red line on matters Chinese sovereign affairs on the trade deal,” said Swaleh.

He said that shifting demands from Washington are to blame for setbacks in the economic and trade negotiations with China.

“Despite all that, China is still ready for dialogue based on equality and mutual benefit,” said Swaleh.

He said the Chinese white paper reaffirms the commitment of Beijing to de-escalate trade disputes with the U.S. and urged Washington to seize the golden opportunities it offers to help avert a global economic meltdown.

“I hope the American people and the people of the world will get access to the Chinese position(white paper) so that they understand who is creating trouble in resolving the trade friction between U.S. and China,” said Swaleh.

He said that African countries are keen to see an end to the trade spat between China and the U.S. adding that leaders in the continent have a duty to defend the multilateral trade regime amid current onslaught.