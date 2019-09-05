Boris Johnson’s brother quits UK government

, LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 5 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a fresh blow on Thursday when his brother Jo announced his resignation from the government and from parliament.
It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs. In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest – it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister. #overandout
— Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) September 5, 2019