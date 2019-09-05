Boris Johnson’s brother quits UK government

Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation, Jo Johnson arrives for a cabinet meeting at Downing Street on September 4, 2019 in London, England. Last night the Rebel Alliance, including 21 Conservative MPs, won a vote that allows them to take charge of the Parliament order paper today, allowing them to debate a bill to block a no deal Brexit. The Prime Minister has withdrawn the whip from the 21 rebels and they face de-selection at the next General Election. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE, LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 5 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a fresh blow on Thursday when his brother Jo announced his resignation from the government and from parliament.

“In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest — it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister,” Jo Johnson tweeted.

 

 

