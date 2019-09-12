Aukot accuses Odinga, Waiguru of stifling Punguza Mizigo Bill with ‘blatant lies’

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot has told off leaders opposed to his Punguza Mizigo Bill (PMB) saying they are doing so out of malice.

Aukot on Thursday listed nine politicians among them Orange Democratice Movement party leader Raila Odinga, Wiper Democratic Movement’s Kalonzo Musyoka, and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi (Waiguru) who he accused of hijacking the ongoing debates for consideration of the Bill in county assemblies by telling “blatant lies about the Bill.”

Others Aukot accused of misleading the public on the Bill the Independent Electoral and Boundaries forwarded to county assemblies for consideration in June are; Senator Moses Wetangula and National Assembly lawmakers Sabina Chege, Otiende Amolo, Owen Baya, and Gladys Wanga.

While addressing the press on Thursday, Aukot said some political leaders are forcing Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) to reject the Bill, yet they have not even read it to understand its contents.

“As the debate on the PMB gains its own momentum, especially with growing support from members of the public and the County Assemblies, it is very unfortunate that it has also been hijacked by a group of the political class who have told blatant lies about the Bill. These leaders have, at the very outset, failed the integrity test. We also note that the lies they are telling is out of sheer ignorance of the contents of the Bill,” Aukot said

He pointed out that so far, the Bill has already been tabled to 21 county assemblies urging members not to be intimidated by self-centered leaders.

Aukot insisted the Bill is aimed at improving the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

“There has been a lot of intimidation and allegations of bribery of MCAs. It is in this respect that we remind all Kenyans and MCAs in particular of their duties as follows: To the Constitution; Article 185: to represent, legislate, oversight; Article 73: Leadership and Integrity requires that leaders offer service to the people and commitment and loyalty to the service of the people. MCAs have no duty and obligation under the constitution and statutes is not to their party leaders or even political party. Their obligation is to serve and represent their electorate,” he added.

Siaya and Kirinyaga counties have already rejected the Bill, a move Aukot attributed to alleged threats to the MCAs from senior county leaders.

Governor Mumbi on Tuesday praised the rejection of the Bill saying it was detrimental to the people.

“I want to thank the County Assembly of Kirinyaga for throwing out the Punguza Mizigo initiative motion. This initiative has a very nice title, but it is extremely detrimental to our people,” Mumbi said.

“We have had discussions with the Assembly and many people enlightening them on the importance of ensuring that it does not pass and waiting for the BBI which we think will be taking cognizance of the things we are very concerned about.”

The Bill is seeking to reduce the number of representatives in Parliament and have a 7 year-one term presidency.

Aukot said that the country will save at least Sh3.8 billion annually should the proposal to slash the number of national legislators from the current 416 to 147 be adopted.

The Bill further proposes the election of two representatives of either gender from the country’s 47 counties in a bid to bridge the gender gap and conform to the two thirds gender rule constitutional requirement.

The initiative is also seeking to use each of the 1,450 wards as the primary unit of accelerated development, replacing the National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

If at least 24 county assemblies approve the Bill within three months, the stage will be set for the National Assembly and the Senate to either approve or reject the Punguza Mizigo Bill.

The Bill will be ready for the Presidential Assent if it gets the majority backing in both Houses of Parliament.

It will, however, be submitted to the people for a referendum should it fail to get Parliament’s approval.