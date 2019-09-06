6 charged with Nairobi West ATM robbery, each freed on Sh1mn surety bond

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Six suspects have been charged with last week’s robbery of Sh74 million on transit to an ATM located in Nairobi West.

The six among them, three police officers who allegedly posed as accredited armed police escort for cash in transit also faced an additional charge of damaging property belonging to logistics firm G4S valued at Sh1 million.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi on Wednesday ordered the release of the suspects on Sh1 million dual obligee surety bond each with an additional requirement for them to surrender their passports.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta who represented David Ayienda Mochogu, Duncan Luvuka, Vincent Owuor, Boniface Mutua, Alexander Mutuku and Francis Muriuki, told the court the prosecution had not demonstrated compelling reasons to warrant denial of bond.