23 candidates cleared for Kibra parliamentary by-election – IEBC

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared twenty-three candidates to participate in the Kibra Parliamentary by election slated for November 7.

IEBC tweeted Tuesday evening indicating the seat had attracted 30 aspirants but 7 have either been disqualified or did show not up for clearance.

Out of those who have been cleared, 16 candidates are sponsored by political parties while 7 are running as independent candidates.

“23 candidates have been cleared by the Commission; 16 are political party candidates while 7 are independent candidates,” the poll body stated.

Jubilee Party’s flag-bearer, footballer McDonald Mariga, was disqualified on Tuesday, the Returning Officer saying his name was not in the voters’ roll.

“My verdict is that after scrutinizing all the documents presented to me by the aspirant, he is not eligible,” Beatrice Muli said.

Jubilee Party was given 7 days to sort out the matter with the IEBC elections tribunal.

The party said it is now strategizing on the way forward after Tuesday’s setback.

Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju told Capital FM News that he will be meeting with the party’s technical team before making an announcement.

Mariga was Tuesday accompanied by Langata MP Nixon Korir, former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale among other leaders mainly loyal to Deputy President William Ruto when he presented his candidature to IEBC.

“We will take the matter to the tribunal, but I want to confirm here that Mariga is a registered voter and it is so unfortunate that the IEBC does not update its system. He will definitely not be denied his democratic right because of an issue that lies on their side,” Khalwale said.

It was a different script however for the ODM’s candidate Bernard Okoth alias Imran who was cleared after his credentials were scrutinized by the IEBC returning officer.

Imran said he was ready no hit the ground for the campaign and called on his competitors to hold peaceful campaigns and allow Kibra people to choose who their next leader will be.

The Kibra parliamentary seat fell vacant in July following the death of Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer.