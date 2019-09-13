2018 crime index shows 3 per cent surge in homicides

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – The 2018 National Annual Crime Report shows that cases of homicide increased last year by 3 per cent, in a year that saw 88,268 cases of crime reported to police across the country.

The report by the National Police Service (NPS) indicates that there were 2,856 cases of homicide in 2018, compared to 2,774 in 2017.

With crime, in general, reported to have surged by 13 per cent, the report released on Friday further revealed that there has been an upward trend in cases of defilement, assault, and theft.

Also, on the rise are cases of creating disturbance, possession of drugs for personal use specifically cannabis sativa and malicious damage to property, all being associated with alcohol, drug and substance abuse.

“National security is key if the Big Four development agenda is to be realized. Security is one of the pillars required for long term investment and sustenance of existing ventures. There is need for a concerted effort from the Government and the citizenry to deal with any threats to National Security. Proliferation of light weapons, corruption and illicit brews among others fuel other crimes,” reads the report by NPS, under the command of Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai.

In 2018, the month of July had the highest number of cases reported at 7,782 cases followed by October which had 7,701 cases. September came in third with 7,659 cases.

Rift Valley region had the highest rate of crime recorded, followed by Eastern region while Central Kenya came third.

Kiambu County topped the list in Central Kenya, with possession of dangerous drugs topping the list of crime incidences at 2,913 cases.

Nakuru which is the biggest town and a business hub for the Rift Valley region and the country had 4,329 cases which was the highest in the Rift Valley region.

Most prevalent crimes in Nakuru were under the categories of stealing (935), offences against morality (359), breakings (351) and other penal code offences (304).

Nairobi County recorded the highest number of cases reported to police at 7,128.

Within Kenya’s capital; city, the largest number of cases reported involved “offences Against Persons at 1,513 cases (Assault 1,243, Creating Disturbance 216 and Affray 54).”

“The highest number of Assault cases reported is an indication that most offences are between persons known to each other,” reads the report.

Majority of the cases in the Capital City were reported at Central Police Division.