2 arrested in Samburu with bhang consignment valued at Sh5mn

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 4 – Police at the Coast Wednesday morning nabbed two people with about seven sacks of bhang with a street value of Sh5 million.

The duo – Jared Omondi, a 27-year-old, and Caleb Otieno, a 42-year-old – were arrested in Samburu, Kilifi County, trying to smuggle the drugs into the country from the neighbouring Tanzania, the police said.

According to Mombasa Urban Police Directorate of Criminal Investigation Officer (DCIO) Anthony Muriithi, the suspects had a vehicle with a fake registration number.

“Our officers spotted a vehicle in a very high speed. They tried to flag it down, but the occupants sped off. A hot pursuit ensued, and we intercepted the vehicle with these drugs inside,” said Muriithi.

He said the vehicle’s original number plate was KBJ 067N, but along the way the suspects changed it to KBN 970N.

“We suspect the consignment came from Tanzania. Therefore, as the police officers we are going to tighten the security along our borders to ensure that these illicit drugs are not smuggled in,” he said.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court later Wednesday.