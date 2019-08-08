Women leaders under Team Embrace propose expanded Executive with PM, 2 deputies

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Women leaders under the Team Embrace cross-party alliance have proposed the expansion of the national executive to include a Prime Ministers and two deputies.

The leaders among them Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi and Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga proposed the retention of the position of the President and Deputy President when the tabled their views before the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce Thursday morning.

They recommended that two of the five positions in the national executive be ringfenced for women with the presidential ticket comprising of persons of opposite gender.