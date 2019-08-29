Wife of Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen arrested over his disappearance

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – Police have arrested the estranged wife of missing Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen as investigations into his disappearance intensify.

Sarah Wairimu Kamotho was arrested on Wednesday and locked up Muthaiga Police station after day-long interrogations at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

ADVERTISEMENT

DCI boss George Kinoti told Capital FM News that Wairimu was being held as a prime suspect in the disappearance, with fears that Cohen may have been killed.

“She is the prime suspect and that is why she was arrested,” Kinoti said, “We suspect he may have been killed and that is why we want to seek more time from court to continue detaining her until the investigation is completed.”

He said the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the celebrated golf tournament organizer could be extended to The Netherlands.

Cohen is a former chief executive officer of Dutch conglomerate Philips East Africa who has lived in Kenya for many years.

In previous interrogations with police, Wairimu is reported to have told police that Cohen was last seen on July 20, when he left their Kitisuru home in Nairobi, and has never been seen again.

The Daily Nation quoting a letter she is said to have written to the Dutch Embassy said she complained that “Tob has depression and mental condition he won’t address for personal reasons and this has (been) and is causing a lot of problems.”

“He has become impossible to live with, even though we try. The family has stepped aside due to the abusive and vindictive nature of his condition,” she wrote, in the letter to the Dutch Embassy that was seen by the daily that first reported the story. The Dutch embassy in Nairobi never replied to letters from Wairimu.

The couple is involved in a divorce case.