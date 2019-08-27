We want an uncontested plebiscite, Ruto says after Raila vows to dislodge Tanga Tanga  

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Deputy President William Ruto has called on other political leaders to shun away from politicizing an impending constitutional referendum saying whatever is proposed should not divide Kenyans.

Speaking during the official opening of the Living Room International Hospital in Eldoret, Uasin-Gishu County, Ruto said constitutional review should not be about winners and losers but the general good of the country.

“This constitutional amendment (referendum) calls should not focus on divisive politics. I would ask that the whole process goes through a transparent progression that is not focused on who wins and who loses. We need a review that is meant to unite all Kenyans without creating camps because for us to move forward, we need to walk together in this journey,” Ruto urged.

He stated that leaders should focus on developing their constituencies and uniting the country regardless of their political affiliations and views on referendum.

The DP pointed out that the country’s political landscape and the well-being of the public should not be pegged on who wins and who loses in the referendum debate.

“We do not want a lose-lose arrangement. We want a win-win where every Kenyan becomes a winner. I want to encourage Kenyans to focus on ensuring that whatever the debate, it is a debate about issues, and everybody must be listened to so that we can enrich the outcome of any conversation that we have in the country,” the DP said.

A section of political leaders aligned to the pro-Ruto Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee Party have expressed opposition to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce which they claim it is seeking the expansion of the government to create a position for a Prime Minister to fit the desire of few individuals.

BBI is which has been around the country collecting public views on challenges derailing the country is expected to present its report to President Uhuru Kenyatta in September.

Other leaders mainly allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have voiced opposition Thirdway Alliance party’s Punguza Mizigo Bill which is seeking a review of the constitution to reduce the number of representatives in Parliament among other proposals.