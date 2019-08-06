Union threatens strike in all counties if workers not paid by Monday

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6 – The Kenya County Government Workers Union has issued a seven-day strike notice over the delayed salaries caused by the impasse on the Division of Revenue bill.

The union’s Secretary-General Roba Duba has vowed what he described as a “total paralysis of all services in the counties from Monday” if workers are not paid by Monday.

“Workers are not party to the Division of Revenue dispute, hence any delay is illegal and unacceptable,” he told a news conference in Nairobi Tuesday.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Secretary-General Ouma Oluga urged the government to take the notice seriously to avoid chaos.

The notice came even as the Senate held public hearings on the National Assembly’s version of the controversial Bill that seeks to have counties allocated Sh316 billion.

The Council of Governors is insisting on Sh335 billion, which President Uhuru Kenyatta said “is too much”

“Governors must be realistic in their demands, let them take what is available,” he said last week.

