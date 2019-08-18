Uhuru roots for empowerment of young women and girls

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18-President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged African women leaders to remain united in developing mutual positions and advocacy for the empowerment of women and girls.

Speaking during the inaugural African Women Leaders Network Inter-Generation Retreat, President Kenyatta said there is an increased demand for ways that will help break gender stereotypes and attitudes that propagate discrimination against women.

“Outline flagship projects that are aimed at promoting gender-inclusive growth, prevention, and response to gender-based violence and the empowerment and education of girl child,” the President said.

He further pointed out that his management has also incorporated policies preventing non-discrimination.

“We will continue to put robust policy and legal framework and continue to monitor equality and ensure no one is discriminated,” he said.

The African Women Leaders Network retreat shows that Africa can transcend age differences and connect as women, particularly as African women, to collectively address the global challenges that affect the continent.

Former President of Malawi Joyce Banda was also present at the event where she encouraged African women leaders to be observers than chatterers.

“Ladies should learn to listen and remind yourselves that you cannot know it all since a person who learns to take advise from others becomes powerful,” said Banda.

The African Women Leaders Network is a women’s led movement, launched in 2017 with the support of the African Union Commission and the United Nations.

It has since achieved key milestones such as multiplying the voices of African women leaders on the ground to enhancing their participation and leadership in key decision-making processes.

It supports the advancement of African women leaders through flagship projects, peer learning, experience sharing, and cross-generational dialogues in order to bolster women’s contributions to building and sustaining peace, sustainable economies and social transformation.

Kenya has successfully hosted the inaugural African Women Leaders Network inter-generational dialogue to advance women’s participation in transformational leadership within Africa.

The dialogue was focused on building momentum towards the realization of gender equality and empowerment.