Uhuru congratulates Kenyan sports teams for outstanding performances

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Kenyan teams representing the country in various international sporting events for outstanding performances.

The President said he has been closely following exploits by the country’s sportsmen and women adding that he is particularly impressed by the strong showing by the Kenyan contingent at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

“I have been closely and keenly following performances by our national teams representing the country in the various international sporting events,” the President said.

“I am particularly impressed by the performances by our teams at the 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco,” he added.

Kenya is ranked 7th at the African Games with a total of 31 medals, 11 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze. Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa occupy the top three positions with 270, 126 and 87 medals respectively.

The President said the hard-fought win last evening by Malkia Strikers, the country’s national women volleyball team, was typical of the resilience and the fighting spirit of the Kenyan people.

“We all saw how our volleyball queens put up a spirited fight to win gold last night. They fought hard against a tough Cameroonian team to retain their title as African Champions,” he said.

“Then there was our team captain in Rabat, Julius Yego who not only retained his African Championship by winning gold but also ensured fellow Kenyan Alexander Kiprotich came second,” the President added.

Other notable Kenyan performances at the continental games which end today include a silver medal win by boxer Shaffi Bakari in the 52kg flyweight, the half marathon gold win by Titus Ekiru and a podium sweep by Kenya in men’s 5000m as well as the gold win by George Manangoi in 1500m.

The President also congratulated the Kenyan team which finished second at the World Martial Arts Mastership Tong Il Moo Do in South Korea for a splendid performance.

“Our martial arts team has also done our country proud by emerging second in South Korea. The fact that the team has excelled in a sport that Kenya is not traditionally known for is a demonstration of the huge sporting potential among our youth that the government is keen to tap into,” President Kenyatta said.

The martial arts team finished second after amassing a total of nine medals consisting of two gold, two silver and five bronze medals.