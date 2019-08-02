TSC stops pay increase for over 100,000 KNUT teachers

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 –The Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) has stopped the pay increase for 103, 624 teachers holding administrative positions who are also members of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT).

The commission has also announced that it will recover enhanced salaries and allowances paid out to KNUT members since July 1, 2017.

According to TSC, the judgment of the Labour Relations Court that stopped the implementation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) has necessitated the preparation of the two parallel payrolls, in order to comply with the court order without affecting teachers who are not KNUT members.

“The payroll for teachers who are not members of KNUT has factored in the implementation of Phase Three of the CBA which fell due on July 1, 2019. Their July pay slips have, therefore, reflected the pay rise as per the CBA,” reads a statement from TSC.

KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion was opposed to the current promotion model, career progression guidelines, teacher professional development programmes and teacher appraisal system.

The union maintained that the terms and conditions of service for all its members should be within the framework of the Schemes of Service (SoS) which were last revised in 2007.

This is despite TSC having discontinued the use of the schemes adopted under the Career Progression Guidelines (CPGs) in 2017 for smooth implementation of the job evaluation and the 2017-2021 CBA signed between TSC and teachers’ unions in October 2016.

The Career Progression Guidelines were developed in 2017 following a Job Evaluation in the teaching service which was carried out by TSC and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and CBAs signed in October 2016.