TSC defends decision to recover “erroneous pay” to teachers holding KNUT posts

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8-The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) now says it was justified in failing to include senior teachers who are members of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) from the pay increment awarded all other teachers.

A statement from the commission said such members, who include headteachers and other teachers who hold KNUT posts will have to pay back all allowances paid out to them since July 2017, because they were not justified and amount to an illegality.

The money was paid out to them under a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed with the union headed by Secretary-General Wilson Sossion.

The decision has caused a stalemate, with KNUT accusing the commission of committing an illegality.

But TSC insists it is within the law, because it is implementing a court order that directed it to “undertake teacher promotion in accordance with the relevant provisions of the CORT and the Schemes of Service with respect to all unionisable teachers eligible to join the Respondent trade union.”

“In order to comply with this order, without disadvantaging teachers who are not KNUT members, TSC was forced to run two parallel payrolls; one for members of KNUT under schemes of service and the other for non-members of KNUT under CPG,” reads a statement from TSC.

The payroll under Schemes of Service has posed numerous challenges which the Commission hoped to sidestep through stay orders.

Significantly, TSC said, “it translates overpayment of salaries which the Commission is bound by the law to determine and recover as government liability against the respective teachers.”

The Career Progression Guidelines were developed in 2017 following a Job Evaluation in the teaching service which was carried out by TSC and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and CBAs signed in October 2016.

The Career Progression Guidelines (CPG) which Sossion is opposed to, was developed so as to fully implement the CBAs since the commission realized that Schemes of Service (Sos) in place were inferior tools in that regard.

TSC said the CBAs introduced a paradigm shift in the remuneration of teachers which was previously not dependent on the worth of the job, as now provided, but on the job group of a teacher.

Sossion is also opposed to the current promotion model, teacher professional development programmes and teacher appraisal system.

The union maintained that the terms and conditions of service for all its members should be within the framework of the Schemes of Service (SoS) which were last revised in 2007.

This is despite TSC having discontinued the use of the schemes adopted under the Career Progression Guidelines (CPGs) in 2017 for smooth implementation of the job evaluation and the 2017-2021 CBA signed between TSC and teachers’ unions in October 2016.