Traffic nightmare in Gilgil as motorists spend the night in bushes

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3 – Hundreds of motorists spent more than 12 hours in a huge traffic snarl-up stretching more than ten kilometers along the Nakuru-Naivasha Highway since Saturday night in what was blamed on overlapping.

“We remained on the same spot for hours and we did not know what to do,” Ken Omolo, a motorist heading to Nakuru told Capital FM News, “up to now we don’t know what is happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another motorist, who said, he had been in traffic since 8pm, said they spend the night in the bush after their car broke down as they tried to navigate out using alternative routes off the busy highway.

The situation was made even worse by overlapping motorists on both sides before police intervened.

By Saturday morning, police were yet to clear the road.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) attributed the gridlock to four lanes of overlapped traffic through the Gilgil Weighbridge since Friday evening.

“The police are already on the ground to direct vehicle flow, and urge all motorists to exercise courtesy and patience as the traffic is being directed to ease flow,” the authority said.

Area Police said the gridlock worsened due to the closure of a truck lane near the weighbridge.

The highway maintenance agency further explained that the unprecedented heavy traffic jam was due to the end month travel and schools’ closure.

“Motorists can also use the alternative routes of Flyover and Njabini -Ol Kalou,” KENHA said in a statement urging motorists to use alternative routes.