Third time lucky for Kuria, as court dismisses ‘Wembe ni ule ule’ incitement case

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has for the third time in the last four years acquitted of incitement charges.

In the latest determination, Milimani Court Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi acquitted the legislator of remarks he made against National Super Alliance Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga during the 2017 General Election campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andayi acquitted the legislator saying the evidence produced in court was insufficient to convict him.

In his ruling, the magistrate said the state failed to prove that the video clip it was relying on as evidence was aired on a mainstream media after they produced a clip sourced from social media.

The Magistrate’s Court further noted that the witness who produced the clip was not a Kikuyu translator.

According to the charge sheet processed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Kuria was being charged for allegedly inciting communities against Odinga and allegedly uttering derogative statements against Odinga’s wife Ida.

Andayi ruled that the remarks, ‘wembe in ule ule’ cannot be interpretted to mean they could cause death or injury to anyone.