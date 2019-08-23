Tabitha Karanja, husband Joseph freed on Sh10mn and Sh2mn cash bail respectively

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Owners of Keroche Breweries Limited have been released on a cash bail after denying ten counts related to tax evasion amounting to Sh14.5 billion.

Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph were released on Sh10 million and Sh2 million cash bail respectively after denying charges leveled against them by the State.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi however granted them seven days to make the payment failure to which they will be arrested and put in custody until they honour the directive.

The matter will be mentioned on September 2 with a pretrial set for September 24 before Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

More to follow…