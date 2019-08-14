Speaker Muturi declares Kibra parliamentary seat vacant, directs IEBC to organize poll

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has declared Kibra parliamentary seat vacant following the death of MP Ken Okoth on July 26.

Muturi on Wednesday directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to call for a by election and conduct it according to the law.

“Whereas a vacancy has arisen in the office of a Member of the National Assembly in respect of the above mentioned constituency, therefore, in pursuance of provisions of section 16(3) of the Elections Act, 2011, I command you that, due notice being given, you do cause an election to be held according to the law of a member to serve in the National Assembly for the said constituency,” the notice read in part.

Muturi’s direction now paves way for the IEBC to declare the date when the Kibra parliamentary byelection will be conducted within 90 days.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Ken Okoth who lost the battle with cancer and succumbed hours after being admitted to an Intensive Care Unit at the Nairobi Hospital.

His body was cremated in Kariokor crematorium on August 1.