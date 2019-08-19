Spanish national arrested at JKIA with ivory bangle weighing 0.025gm

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Another woman found with an ivory bangle has been arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, barely a week after a similar arrest last week.

The latest case involved a Spanish named by authorities as Pich-Aguilera Maria, 50.

“A Spanish national Pich-Aguilera Maria, 50, was (Sunday) night arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with an ivory bangle weighing 0.025g,” KWS said in a short statement.

“She was traveling from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam by Precision Air,” the statement added.

The woman was due in court on Monday morning.

Last Wednesday, a French national named Laazibi Amal was arrested at JKIA while transiting from France to Dzaoudzi island when she was found with an ivory bangle weighing 0.85g.

Amal was later charged and pleaded guilty for possessing the ivory bangle and was fined Sh1 million or serve 12 months imprisonment.

An investigator who spoke in confidence because he has no authority to issue press comments, said, “we noticed this new trend where ivory is smuggled through worked or processed bangles and we have increased surveillance. Our team is working closely with other agencies at the entry and exit points.”