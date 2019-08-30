Sossion ousted as KNUT Secretary-General, replaced by his deputy Hesbon Otieno

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – Wilson Sossion has been ousted as the Secretary-General of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) after weeks of acrimony that culminated to a National Executive Council meeting held on Thursday.

The meeting, held despite a court order obtained by Sossion to stop it, resolved to have his deputy Hesbon Otieno take over in an acting capacity.

The change was duly communicated to the Labour Ministry.

“I wish to inform you that I have registered the Notice of Change of Officers,” the Registrar of Trade Unions at the ministry, a Mr E. N. Gicheha wrote in a letter dated August 29, and addressed to the union’s Secretary-General.

At a press conference Friday, the union’s National Chairman Wilson Omucheyi said, “I want to tell our members that we are on the right path. We want to have a good relationship with our employer, and good leadership for the prosperity of our union.”

He added, “We resolved that the current Secretary-General vacates office because of some anomalies, including making decisions without consulting NEC members and having bad relations with our employer TSC.”

He assured that the union under the new leadership will be meeting TSC to resolve existing differences.

Sossion was ousted after TSC de-registered him for involvement in politics, having been nominated Member of Parliament.