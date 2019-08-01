Sonko summoned by EACC over Labour Day outbursts against Passaris

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1- The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to record a statement over disparaging remarks against Woman Representative Esther Passaris, during Labour Day celebrations held at Pumwani grounds on May 1.

The summon is contained in a letter sent to Sonko by EACC on Thursday.

“Our officers Pius Ndiwa and Abdirizak Abduba will be available to receive you and record your statement,” part of the EACC statement read. He was directed to present himself at EACC at 2pm Thursday.

EACC said it also intends to interrogate Sonko about some unpaid allowances for a New York trip in March 2018.

During the Labour Day incident, Nairobi Woman Representative walked out in haste after a section of the crowd booed her following verbal attacks by the governor.

It all started when Passaris accused the Governor of failing to pick her calls.

In a local television show, the Governor made damning accusations against the legislator days later.