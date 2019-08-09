Sentencing of rugby players Alex Olaba, Frank Wanyama postponed to Aug 16

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The sentencing of rugby players Alex Olaba and Frank Wanyama has been postponed to August 16.

Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku gave the directive on Friday saying the court would retreat to consider extenuating circumstances argued by the two.

Olaba and Wanyama were Thursday found guilty of gang rape having been charged with the offence in April last year after they reportedly raped a female musician at one of one of their residences at Seefar Apartments in Nairobi’s Highrise.

Magistrate Mutuku was urged to consider the two were only aged 23 and 22 years while the complainant is 24.

“As young as they are come from humble backgrounds and it is through their career that they have been able to support their kin,” their lawyer argued adding: “they had not planned to meet the victim on the material day.”

The court had on July 12 issued a warrant of arrest against Mahaga after he failed to appear in court when the ruling had been scheduled to be delivered.

Magistrate Mutuku was ready to deliver her verdict Thursday but the Kenya Harlequin player failed to show up.

This prompted the court to push the verdict to Friday afternoon during which session the prosecution applied for a warrant of arrest after Olaba absconded for the second time.

Olaba and Wanyama were set free on a Sh500,000 cash bail each after denying the charge of gang raping a rugby fan during her birthday party.

The court had directed that the matter be mentioned on August 5 before Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot as Mutuku proceeded on her annual leave.