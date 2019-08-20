Senator Cherargei freed on personal bond after questioning over hate remarks

, KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 20 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei have been freed on a personal bond after questioning over hate remarks he is said to have made over the weekend.

Cherargei told journalists in Kisumu detectives had said they were still investigating the matter adding that he had committed to cooperate with the police.

Kisumu County DCI chief Onesmus Towet said the Senator is expected to present himself to DCI offices in Eldoret next Thursday for arraignment in court.

Cherargei who was picked by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Tuesday morning arrived at the Kisumu Central Police Station minutes past 2 pm.

DCI detectives from DCI raided his Nandi home from where they effected the arrest over what DCI boss George Kinoti termed as “inflammatory” remarks he is said to have uttered during a funeral over the weekend.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang accompanied lawyers representing Cherargei who chairs the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights.