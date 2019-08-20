Senator Cherargei arrested over inflammatory remarks

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was Tuesday morning arrested over what the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) termed as “inflammatory” remarks he is said to have uttered during a funeral over the weekend.

Detectives from DCI raided his Nandi home from where they effected the arrest.

DCI chief George Kinoti confirmed that his officers had Cherargei in custody but did not comment on the charges the lawmaker who chairs the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights.