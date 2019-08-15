Ruto urges youth to focus on self-development, slams leaders using them as cheerleaders

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged the youth to arise and take their rightful place in nation-building, urging them to shun petty politics.

Speaking in Turkana where he attended the annual Tubong’u Lore fete on Thursday, Ruto said the era where youths were manipulated by politicians for their own political mileage is long gone.

“Your responsibility is not to blindly follow politicians or chant their funny political slogans while you are getting nothing in return. You need to all wake up and pursue that what is important in your life; advance your careers and avoid divisive politics from politicians who are only after their own political gain,’’ Ruto said.

The DP further called on young people to take advantage of technical institutions in their counties and advance their skills.

“We have built technical colleges and what we want is every Form IV leaver to join those institutions and enhance their skills in different fields to ensure we all move forward together in building the Nation,” Ruto urged.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana who was also in attendance, told off politicians claiming Ruto stands no chance in the 2022 presidential contest saying the DP is not a candidate who can be ignored.

“Those who take you for granted and think that you do not matter are very wrong. Yes. They are very wrong, and I can say that boldly because I am a constitutional, political analyst and a politician for that matter. I know your capability,” said Kibwana.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok on his part, called on Kenyans to assess the viability of holding a referendum.

“We must be sober on this issue. County Assemblies need to engage the public on the proposed review of the constitution because such a process informs our country’s future,” he said.

Nanok however raised concerns that country was not able to finance a referendum.

“I do not think there are funds to support the change of the Constitution. My line of thought is that we make maximum use of the current Constitution for the benefit of the country.”