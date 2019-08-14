Relief for motorists as super petrol, diesel prices drop while Kerosene maintains spike

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Wednesday announced new fuel pump prices that will see the cost of super petrol and diesel go down by Sh2.86 and Sh3.28 per litre respectively.

Users of kerosene will however have to pay more as the price of the commodity increased by Sh1.98 per litre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest review will come into force from midnight August 14 until September 15, 2019.

According to EPRA, the price changes are a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreasing by 5.64 per cent from US$528.26 per cubic metre in July 2019 to US$498.46 per cubic metre in July 2019.

EPRA said the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreased by 1.83 per cent from US$538.08 per cubic metre in May 2019 to US$528.26 per cubic metre in June 2019.

“Diesel decreased by 7.11 per cent from US$519.39 per cubic metre to US$498.46 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 1.88 per cent US$503.63 per cubic metre to US$513.10 per cubic metre,” ERPA Director General Robert Oimeke said in a statement.

The new fuel prices will affect petroleum products sold in petrol stations across the country.

In Mombasa, super petrol will retail at Sh109.89, diesel at Sh97.97 and kerosene at Sh101.32 per litre.

Nakuru residents will part with Sh113.01 for super petrol, Sh101.30 for diesel and Sh104.65 for kerosene.

In Eldoret, residents will purchase super petrol at Sh114.02, diesel at Sh102.30 and kerosene at Sh105.65.

In Kisumu residents will pay Sh114.01 for super petrol, Sh102.29 for diesel and Sh105.64 for kerosene per litre.