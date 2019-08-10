Preliminary results of census to be released after three months – Yattani

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – The preliminary results of the upcoming population census will be released three months after the end of the exercise.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani says the data, which will for the first time be collected electronically, will remain confidential as provided for by the Statistics Act 2006.

Yattani added that the government has established 129,123 enumeration areas with each having an average of 100 households. Each enumerations area will be served by one enumerator.

“We are encouraging Kenyans to remain where the y currently reside for accuracy purposes. All those who will be away, may it be on work duty such as doctors, nurses or watchmen will be enumerated with the household,” Yattani said.

Kenyans in the diaspora will however not be counted. “People will however be asked some questions about members who have migrated to other countries since 2004,” he added.

Census Questionnaire

Key thematic areas that shall be covered in the census include sex, age, religion, marital and migration status.

“There shall also be questions on tribe and ethnicity, due to its statistical and cultural value. The data will be used to assess the socio-economic characteristics of people of differing backgrounds and in the identification of minority groups,” Yattani said.

According to Yattani, both Treasury and Kenya National Bureau of Statistics have requested The President and the ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government to declare 26th August 2019 as a public holiday to facilitate a smooth enumeration process.

The exercise will start on the night of 24 August and end on 3 September 2019.