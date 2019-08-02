Policeman shot dead by colleague in Kakamega

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2- A police officer was on Thursday night shot dead by his colleague in Kakamega Police station, in the latest incident of a worrying trend reported in various parts of the country.

The 24-year-old officer was killed within his residence in the station, according to a police.

He was found lying down in a pool of blood, while clutching on his AK47 rifle which was loaded with 29 rounds of ammunition.

“The officer who shot him dead has been arrested,” a senior police officer told Capital FM News, “he is an administration Police officer.”

The motive of the killing is yet to be established.

There has been an upsurge of such incidents partly blamed to work related frustrations.

A 2016 report identifying causes of such killings has never been made public despite having been handed over to the then Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet.

Senior officers who saw the report said it highlighted low income and harassment of junior officers by their seniors as some of the causes, but its recommendations are yet to be implemented.