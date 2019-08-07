Police officer who shot at a traffic colleague due in court

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7- A police officer accused of firing at his colleague has been arrested and is set to face an attempted murder charge.

His colleague, a traffic officer had impounded a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) along General Waruinge Road within Starehe area in Nairobi after the driver failed to produce his license.

The driver is said to have called the officer, who is believed to be the owner of the PSV, seeking help.

The owner, a police constable, came armed with an AK 47 rifle, and accosted the traffic officer at Kariokor roundabout, and ordered him out of the vehicle before firing a round of ammunition. The traffic police officer was not injured in the shooting.

“He did all this while in a police uniform,” a detective privy to the case told Capital FM News.

Detectives from Pangani Police Station recovered the spent cartridge and disarmed the officer before arresting him.

His rifle had 29 rounds of ammunition at the time he was disarmed.

Apart from attempted murder, detectives said the officer will be charged with aiding a detained person to escape and allowing a PSV to operate without a license.

The law forbids police officers from operating PSV business due to conflict of interest, in always sparks controversy with many terming it an archaic law.