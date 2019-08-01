Police laud Mandera residents for rescuing 8 non-locals from Al-Shabaab

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1- Police have lauded Mandera locals for helping authorities thwart an Al Shabaab attack that was targetting 8 non-locals at a construction site.

The eight were part of a team involved in the construction of a dispensary in Kotulo area near the border with Somalia.

“Their main aim seems to sabotage the many development activities being undertaken by the National and County governments in the area, given that such development projects would frustrate their pet narrative of marginalization and underdevelopment,” National Police Service spokesperson Charles Owino said.

One person sustained injuries during the encounter between police and the terrorists who escaped to Somalia.

“We wish to take this opportunity to sincerely thank residents of Kotulo for their acts of bravery and wish a quick recovery to the injured member of the public now recuperating at Elwak hospital,” Owino said in a statement sent to Newsrooms on Thursday.

Police have vowed to sustain their campaign against the terror group.

He warned that “the deliberate creation of chaos in order to justify more chaos will be resisted with proportionate force.”

While the militants have been weakened, they still have the ability to launch pockets of attacks in the country, with the Northern Kenya region being the hard-hit, he said.

Lately, the militants other than targeting non-locals have been using Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to target police convoys.