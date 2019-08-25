Police in Kisumu launch manhunt as census official gang raped Saturday night 

, KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 25 – Police in Kisumu West are hunting for unknown number of men who gang raped an enumerator in Maseno area Saturday night.

The suspects also escaped with her torch and power bank, but other census materials were recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza Police boss Dr Vincent Makhoha confirmed the incident on Sunday saying the enumerator was out of danger and is receiving treatment in hospital.

“It is true one of the enumerators in Maseno area was attacked early this morning as she was entering her house,” he said.

The police boss the lady was accosted at her gate by the suspects after she was dropped by a content supervisor.

He said the content supervisor has been summoned to record statements with the police.

“Police officers assigned with the victim will also record statement, because it is their duty to ensure maximum security to the team,” he said.

The regional police chief the suspects were hiding in a thicket near the lady’s gate and waylaid her after she was dropped.

Makhoha said the matter is now under investigations.

The incident has elicited public debate on the safety of both enumerators and members of the public with the National Police Service having announced on Saturday that over 100,000 security personnel had been deployed to accompany enumerators in a bid to ensure public safety.

READ: Over 100,000 police officers deployed to monitor census – Police Spokesperson

Police Spokesperson Charles Owino while spoke at a pre-census media briefing convened by Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna on Saturday said all police officers on leave have also been recalled in a bid to enhance surveillance.

“We are fully prepared on our side and in terms of security. All our officers who were on leave are now back and they will be joining us to enhance security operations. Over 100,000 officers have been deployed to accompany enumerators and ensure that those who will be coming to your residences are genuine people,” Owino told journalists.