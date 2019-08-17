Police impound stolen fertilizer in Mvita, Mombasa

, NAIROBI Kenya Aug 17 – Police in Mombasa County have recovered several bags of stolen fertilizer said to have been on transit in an operation conducted by a multi-agency police task force.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the operation conducted by DCI detectives and GSU officers on Friday led to the arrest of Eunice Mwamba identified by the police as the main suspect behind the theft.

The operation was triggered by intelligence reports leading to the recovery of the stolen fertilizer in Mikindani and Bagla villages in Mvita.

The suspect’s house has since been cordoned off with the police keen to obtain vital information that will help with the investigations.

Mwamba is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday to face charges.