Police heighten surveillance in security risk areas as census enters second day

, NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 25- Police Spokesperson Charles Owino says the National Police Service has heightened security in areas where incidences of insecurity have been reported since the census exercise kicked off Saturday night.

While addressing the media on the ongoing population head count Sunday, Owino acknowledged receiving information about the enumerator who was gang raped in Maseno, Kisumu County adding that police are looking for the suspects.

He has urged the enumerators not to be intimidated by anyone as they do their job assuring them of their security and protection.

A 23-year-old enumerator in Maseno was reported to have been raped Saturday night with police launching a manhunt for the suspects.

Nyanza Police Boss Vincent Makhoha who confirmed the incident saying the enumerator is out of danger and she is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

He later Sunday said five people had been arrested for impersonating enumerators as an operation to capture the perpetrators of Saturday night’s gang rape was intensified.