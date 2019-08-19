Police granted 7-day extended custody as man in fatal shooting incident arraigned

, KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 19 – A man arrested after a fatal shooting incident at an estate in Kisumu over the weekend will be detained for seven more days.

The suspect – Daniel Jaoko – appeared Principal Magistrate Jocelyne Mitey but was not charged after police sought for more days to conclude investigations.

He is said to have shot dead another person in Polyview estate in Kisumu after they argued over parking space.

The Investigation Officer (IO) had requested for 14 days to complete the investigations and get a postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death of the deceased.

The IO, Eliab Njehia, also told the court that the accused had to be detained for his own safety since police had received information that there could have been a retaliatory attack on the suspect.

He told the court that they recovered a Ceska pistol and a magazine from the suspect adding that police need time to collect spent cartridges from the scene.

Mitey, ordered police to put Jaoko in custody until August 26.

The prosecution is expected to prefer charges against the suspect at the end of the seven-day period of extended custody.