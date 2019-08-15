Police given until 4pm Thursday to charge Punjani associates

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 15 – The State has until 4pm Thursday to prefer charges against three foreign nationals arrested at tycoon Ali Punjani’s Nyali home failing which the court will order their release.

Karki Shushmija, a 24-year-old Nepalese, said to be Punjani’s wife was arrested alongside two other male adults at the palatial home on Tuesday as police led by Mombasa Police Commander Johnstone Ipara led an anti-narcotics search operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police only recovered two rolls of bhang at the end of the operation that started on Monday even as they called upon Punjani who is wanted over alleged involvement in illicit drug business to surrender.

Punjani is hospitalized in India where he is undergoing treatment for a heart-related condition.

Shushmija, her cousin Bashyal and an Indian national identified as Ram Manoj were arraigned in court on Wednesday but they did not plead to any charges after police asked for seven more days to conclude investigations.

Shanzu Resident Margistrate David Odhiambo however restrained further detention of the three to 4pm on Thursday after which the police will be compelled to release them from custody if they do not prefer charges.

Odhiambo gave the directive on Wednesday effectively giving the police an additional day to complete their investigations after he declined their request for seven days.

During the police raid On Tuesday, Manoj was found in possession of two rolls of bhang and additional Sh57,000 in his room, inside Punjani’s house.

Police said documents recovered from Shushmija and Bashyal showed that they had been to Uganda and Tanzania.

Punjani flew out of the country on August 6 after a local hospital referred him to a specialized facility in India.