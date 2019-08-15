Police deployed in Kangemi as tension mounts over listing of non-local census enumerators

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Tens of Police officers have been deployed to Kangemi area in Nairobi where tension has hit brim as residents demand to be recruited as census enumerators.

Police were patrolling the populous streets of Kangemi on Thursday where agitated youths launched a protest over the hiring of non-locals for the national exercise slated for August 24 to 25.

They camped outside a training centre threatening to disrupt the training of listed enumerators.

Nairobi County Commissioner Flora Mworoa attempts to explain to the group, mostly of youthful women and men, bore no fruits, as some resorted to throwing stones.

Police lobbed teargas canisters to disperse the crowd.

“Those who were recruited met the criteria and represent the face of Kangemi, as a cosmopolitan area,” she said.

The youths had made a long queue outside New Kihumbuini Primary School, demanding to be registered as enumerators.

“We are not living until we’re registered. We will not allow outsiders to carry out the exercise,” a local who identified himself as Jackson Khaemba vowed to the approval of tens of his colleagues sharing his sentiments.

Another wondered: “Why are people from diaspora coming to take what’s ours?”

They want a share of Sh18.5 billion, the amount Government will spend to carry out the countrywide exercise.

The outcome of the census, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), will be announced after 3 months.

This will be the 24th census since the country gained its independence.

For the first time, KNBS will carry out the enumeration process using digital gadgets unlike before when data was captured manually on papers.

The use of the data-capture kits will enhance the processing information collected as well guarantee the safety of data captured, according to KNBS Director General Zachary Mwangi.

According to Mwangi, who spoke during previous press conference, the census will focus on 8 key areas.

These include household conditions, education, employment, disability status, technology use, livestock, agriculture and other amenities.