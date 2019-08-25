Passport applicants to book appointments before visiting processing centres

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Kenyans applying for passports will now be required to book appointments through the e-citizen portal before visiting passport processing centres.

The Immigration Department issued an advisory on Sunday also directing applications who had already made their passport applications online to revisit the e-citizen portal in order to book appointments.

Although passport applications are made online through the e-citizen portal, applicants visit passport processing centres to have their biometrics taken.

The newly introduced appointment system seeks to address congestion in passport processing centres by ensuring that only those who have booked appointments can visit passport centres.

The Immigration Department however said exemption will be made to public officials with agent assignments abroad, as well as sick persons, students and business executives with argent engagements abroad.