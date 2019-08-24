Over 100,000 police officers deployed to monitor census – Police Spokesperson  

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The National Police Service has deployed over 100,000 police officers to accompany enumerators conducting this year’s national census in a bid to ensure the safety of Kenyans during the two-day exercise scheduled to commence Saturday evening.

Police Spokesperson Charles Owino who spoke at a pre-census briefing convened by Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said all police officers on leave have also been recalled in a bid to enhance surveillance.

“We are fully prepared on our side and in terms of security. All our officers who were on leave are now back and they will be joining us to enhance security operations. Over 100,000 officers have been deployed to accompany enumerators and ensure that those who will be coming to your residences are genuine people,” said Owino.

Owino, further stated that senior police officers will also be deployed to different areas to monitor the census expected to continue until 6am on Sunday.

He said Police Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai will personally accompany some of the security teams deployed to provide security.

Owino urged members of the public to open their doors to enumerators as their safety will be guaranteed.

“People should not fear anything during this exercise, it has been proved over and over again that criminal activities are very few during census because even criminals will be at home to be counted,” Owino said.

Oguna reiterated necessary security and logistical arrangements have been put in place to ensure a seamless national census.

He said enumerators will spend an average of 30 minutes depending on the size of families.

“There is elaborate security arrangement that has been put in place to ensure this exercise goes on smoothly. The Ministry of interior has collaborated with other agencies, regional commissioners, chiefs and area elders to ensure that no destabilization of the exercise,” the government spokesperson said.

The census is scheduled to commence at 6 o’clock Saturday evening and will continue until 6 o’clock Sunday morning.

Enumerators will continue with the exercise from 6 o’clock Sunday evening to 6 o’clock Monday morning.