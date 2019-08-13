Only 2 rolls of Bhang found in Punjani’s house after 2-day narcotics search

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 13 – Police officers conducting a search on the house of tycoon Ali Punjani have only been able to recover two rolls of bhang after a two-day search.

The bhang was recovered from Ram Manoj – an Indian man found in the house during the search on Tuesday.

Police also recovered Sh57,000 in cash from his room.

Mombasa County Police Commander Johnstone Ipara, who led the raid said they also carted away laptops, phones and documents recovered from Punjani’s house.

He said the documents are suspected to be linked to the drug trafficking business the tycoon is suspected to be involved in.

Three foreigners found inside the seven-bedroomed palatial home in Nyali were arrested and driven to a police station to record statement.

A Nepalese woman, Karki Shushmija, aged 24, claiming to be wife to Punjani, 44, was among the three arrested.

Shiva Bashyal, also a Nepalese, said he was a cousin to Shushmija and Manoj, an Indian, said he was a friend to the family.

Ipara said the three are the first batch of suspects in the ongoing probe on drug trafficking at the coast because they were found inside Punjani’s house despite reports that the house was unoccupied.

Ipara said the travel documents found on Manoj and Shushmija showed that they have been to Tanzania and Uganda.