Okoth’s funeral to proceed as planned after consent on DNA

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – The funeral of Kibra MP the late Ken Okoth is set to proceed as planned on Saturday after his family and Anne Thumbi—the woman claiming to be his mistress signed a consent order in court.

Okoth’s family lawyer Edwin Sifuna told journalists that the two sides had agreed to have DNA samples extracted from the body to determine if he is the father of Thumbi’s five-year-old son.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The consent has been adopted by the magistrate and now there is no dispute,” Sifuna said, “This was agreed after long talks on Thursday night presided over by ODM leader Raila Odinga and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.”

Thumbi had obtained orders on Thursday, stopping Okoth’s burial, cremation or interment of any manner until her case is heard and determined.

But on Friday, Sifuna said lawyers from both parties had agreed to settle the matter. “DNA samples will be extracted in the presence of pathologists from both sides.”

In her suit papers, Thumbi said she was angered by the family’s failure to recognize her son to be listed as one of the beneficiaries of the deceased’s property.

Okoth’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at his rural home, with reports indicating there was a planned cremation which is strongly opposed by his relatives.

In the order earlier issued by a Magistrate’s Court, Ken’s mother Angeline Okoth, his wife Monica Okoth had been barred from undertaking any funeral rites for the deceased until the case is heard and determined. Lee Funeral Home where his body was preserved was also named as the third respondent.

Odinga and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka had urged the courts to allow the family settle the matter out of court.

“I want to ask the judiciary to always look at some of these issues; try arbitration, this is improper it can be negotiated my brother Raila please sort it out,” said Kalonzo, who condemned the courts for issuing an injunction stopping the burial.

The nominated MCA is demanding recognition by the family as well as ‘their’ son whom she wants to be listed as one of the beneficiaries.

Monica Okoth, the MP’s widow, is reported to be opposed to the idea of the boy being recognized publicly.

Okoth died on last Friday at The Nairobi Hospital after a long battle with cancer.