Nyong’o’s ex-political advisor quits as Lake Region Economic Bloc CEO

, KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 13 – Abala Wanga, the former political advisor of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has announced his resignation as Chief Executive Officer of the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB).

Wanga’s resignation set to take effected on Friday comes as a double loss for the regional bloc following the death of its Vice Chairperson, former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso, who was buried last week in Kisumu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abala confirmed to the press on Tuesday that he had indeed resigned and that he will be assuming his previous role as Governor Nyong’o political advisor.

“After extensive consultation with Governor Nyong’o and the LREB Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya, I decide to resign and go back to my initial position within the county after putting up structures in place for the bloc,” Abala noted.

Sources intimated Wanga was prevailed upon by Oparanya after he was found guilty in a Kiambu court of stealing office furniture when he worked at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Wanga’s exit from LREB also came at a time when speculation was rife over Oparanya’s tenure at the helm of the regional bloc with a section of media reporting he was contemplating resigning from the position and concentrate on his other duties as the Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson and Kakamega Governor.

Oparanya however refuted the reports terming them as distortion of facts in a tweet last Tuesday.

“I have noted widespread distortion in a section of the press on the statement I made last week on my leadership at the Lake Region Economic Bloc. Some said I have quit as the chairman. My response is, I’m going nowhere,” he tweeted on August 6.

LREB brings together 14 member counties, Kakamega, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Homa Bay, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nandi, Nyamira, Siaya, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga.

The economic bloc is currently engaged in negotiations with three financial institutions on a deal that will see them buy shares worth Sh2.8 billion in one of the banks.

They opted to this move instead of starting their own bank to avoid running into challenges of raising equity which could delay the process.

Already nine member counties have ratified the Lake Region Economic Bloc Bill 2018.