Ndolo among seven arrested for threatening to kill: DCI

Today 11:16 am (1 hour ago)

By DAVIS AYEGA,

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18 – Former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo and six other individuals were detained Saturday for creating disturbance and threatening to kill, police said, but offered scanty details.

A short statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters said the seven were arrested at Bustani Gardens along Ole Odume road on Saturday night.

“The suspects are in lawful custody awaiting arraignment,” the statement said, “they were arrested for creating disturbance and threatening to kill.”

