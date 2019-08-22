NDMA flags off livestock feed, acquires vehicles to support drought mitigation

, By Juliet Omelo: NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday flagged off livestock feed supplements and vehicles to be used in drought response interventions.

A total on nine newly acquired vehicles will be deployed to transport food and animal feed to arid and semi-arid areas, further easing the NDMA transport constraints.

NDMA received funding from the European Union amounting to Sh48 million in addition to Sh28 million the agency received from the national government.

The agency also acquired a 12-seated boat for operations in Lamu County.

NDMA Chairperson Raphael Nzomo said the agency was keen on mitigating adverse effects drought.

“Unlike other natural hazards, drought sets in slowly. We can anticipate and plan for it. It is no longer excusable that year after another we are caught flat-footed at the onset of drought. The livestock feed supplements are specially formulated, targeting arid and semi-arid regions.”

EU Representative Myra Bernadi stated that the union has invested heavily on drought resilience, preparedness and response having incurred over Sh8 billion from 2017 to 2019 to support NDMA initiatives.