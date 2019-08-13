Nairobi Spelling Bee trio eyes top prize in national finals

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – This year’s Spelling Bee county champions are gearing up for a fierce contest at the national finals to held from Saturday, August 17 ending on Aug 22 in a televised edition with three top spellers winning cash prizes and a 26 seater bus from DT Dobie for the school producing the best speller.

Anuarite Nyiha of Kianda School, Victor Nzoka of Strathmore School and Lawrence Kuria of Rophine Field Junior will represent Nairobi County after cruising at the County level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nairobi trio will compete with 117 others from 40 counties in the National competition with the first, second and third winning Sh500, 000, Sh300,000 and Sh200,000 plus laptops.

The top three contenders will represent Kenya in the annual African Spelling Bee competition later on.

The Spelling Bee contest aims to promote a reading culture among learners and provide them with the opportunity to read carefully selected content to pit their spelling skills against one another by applying strategies to help them spell both familiar and unfamiliar words correctly.