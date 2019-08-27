Mutua calls for establishment of special infrastructure fund from oil proceeds

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 27 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has urged the government to put all proceeds from oil exports in a special fund exclusively for infrastructure development.

Mutua said the move will ensure massive infrastructure development over a very short period which will enhance the quality of neglected roads in the country.

He hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for the recent exportation of crude oil worth Sh1.2 billion from the Lokichar oil fields in Turkana county.

Mutua was speaking at Muri farm in Ndithini sub county of Machakos on Tuesday where he issued over 3,000 title deeds accompanied by the Chairperson of Agricultural Finance Corporation Franklin Bett.

The governor added that failure to properly manage the oil revenue could spell disaster for the country especially if the high level of corruption is not nipped in the bud now.

“Some African nations are oil producers, yet they suffer frequent fuel shortages at the pump as a result of mismanagement and corruption”, Mutua said.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap leader also said there were drug barons who had found their way to leadership and were responsible for the drug menace especially in Nairobi and the coastal region.

“Drug trafficking is being done by some senior politicians in this country and authorities must clamp down on them irrespective of their status in society”, the Machakos county chief said.

Mutua commended President Kenyatta for his relentless war against corruption but said his efforts was being undermined by his close associates who engaged in the vice.

The governor lamented that the country was going through very lean times with high unemployment rate, rampant poverty and little money in circulation as a result of grand corruption by top government officials.

He told Kenyans to reject charlatans who seek leadership positions including swindlers, land grabbers, thieves and indecisive leaders with questionable moral standing.