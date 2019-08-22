Mucheru tells off defiant Wangusi, says his exit from CA not optional

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has told off outgoing Communications Authority Director General Francis Wangusi who insists on staying on the job even after the board named his replacement.

Mucheru says Wangusi is a retiree as per the government regulations and has no option but to leave.

“He is 61 years old and ought to have retired last year, and his contract has now expired,” Mucheru told Capital FM News on telephone.

He said the appointment of the new Communications Authority acting Director-General was processed by the board members and the Chairman.

“CA has a board, and it is an independent authority which has the authority to take care of that institution,” he added during the interview when we reached out to him for a response following defiant remarks by Wangusi who vowed to remain in office, even declaring he will not hand over to Mercy Wanjau who was appointed to replace him in an acting capacity.

Francis Wangusi insisted he is still in charge at the Communications Authority defying a decision by the agency’s board to replace him after his term came to an end on Wednesday.

Wangusi told Capital FM News on Thursday he will not hand over to the authority’s Director of Legal Services, Mercy Wanjau, who was named the Interim Director General by CA Board Chairperson Ngene Gituku.

“They are bringing in the most junior person, and I found it even difficult to make her run a department, I saw the news on media,” Wangusi said in dismissing Wanjau’s appointment.

Wanjau holds experience in commercial law, regulatory and governance professional.

Prior to her appointment, she worked as a commercial lawyer, a regulatory and governance professional, who has previously consulted with KPMG South Africa, PricewaterhouseCoopers Kenya and served at the UN-International Telecommunications Union.

Wangusi’s term expires this August after having been at the helm of the organization since 2012.

He first took the position in an acting capacity, a position he held for a year for he was confirmed.

Wangusi would then go on to serve another term that was renewed by the board in 2015.