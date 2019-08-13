Mombasa MCA arrested over drug trafficking freed, application for further detention rejected

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 13 – A Mombasa Member of County Assembly (MCA) arrested on Monday in connection with drug trafficking has been freed after a magistrate court declined the prosecution’s request to have him held for three more days pending conclusion of investigations.

Ahmed Salama, the MCA of Likoni’s Bofu Ward, was among 17 people arrested since the national government launched a crackdown on the narcotics trade in the coastal city on Sunday.

The magistrate held that the suspect had cooperated with the authorities since his arrest and that he was not a flight risk.