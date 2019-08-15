MFA exudes confidence Kenya will win nomination ticket for UN Security Council

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 –The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has exuded confidence that Kenya will secure the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) non-permanent seat for the period 2021 to 2022 when the decision is made next week by Africa Group which is currently meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Africa Group comprises all the 54 African Union member States which makes up 28 per cent of UN Membership.

Speaking after meeting with young Kenyan diplomats in Nairobi on Thursday, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said the country is well prepared to represent all Africans and raise issues affecting them in UNSC if chosen over Djibouti which is also eyeing the slot.

“We are waiting for the determination by the Africa Group to decide between ourselves and Djibouti who have expressed interest to be nominated as a candidate to represent Africa in the UN Security Council,” the CS said.

“This will be the second vote and if you recall, during the first vote we got 33 votes out of the 49 member states who voted, and we need 36 votes. We are confident that we will clinch that seat,” she added.

Juma said Kenya has been in the forefront on matters peace and security thus qualifies to seat in the council.

“You will know that since independence, our country has contributed immensely to peace and security. In fact, one of our main foreign policy pillars is search for peaceful settlement of disputes and in this continent, we have continued to anchor the search for peace and therefore it is time that we sat on the same table with decision makers on the issues of peace and security,” Juma said.

In the recent past, President Uhuru Kenyatta has lobbied African countries to support Kenya’s nomination pointing out that Nairobi’s candidature is informed by the critical role the UNSC plays in the maintenance of international peace and security.

Last year in December, five countries backed Kenya’s push UNSC non-permanent membership.

East African Community (EAC) Member States – Uganda, Burundi, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Rwanda – made the decision at the 20th Extra Ordinary session of the African Union Executive Council in Addis Ababa.

The UN Security Council is the most powerful organ of the United Nations and is charged with maintaining international peace and security.

It also approves any changes to the UN Charter, the formative law for the United Nations.