MFA congratulates Jubaland leader Madobe on reelection

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has conveyed a congratulatory message to the leader of the autonomous Somalia southern State – Jubaland – for his reelection in polls concluded on Thursday.

In a statement dispatched to newsrooms Friday morning, the ministry said the election of Ahmed Mohamed Islam popularly known as “Madobe” was, “a demonstration that peaceful and credible elections can indeed be held in Somalia.”

Kenya share with the great people of Jubaland the joy of a peaceful electoral process, a demonstration of a strong and unwavering will of the people of to determine their governance and guarantee their security and political stability, even in the face of extreme pressure, MFA further stated.

The ministry pledged to support Jubaland and work together with its administration in pursuit of regional peace and stability.

MFA however urged the Federal State of Jubaland to work closely with the Federal Government of Somalia and “dissenting opinions,” in conformity with the federal law so as “to usher in a new era of reconciliation”.

Madobe garnered 56 out of 76 votes cast in the Jubaland State Assembly, his closest challenger – Anab Mohamed Dahir – garnering 17 votes.

The 58-year-old was first elected Jubaland President in May 2013.

According to the Aljazeera news agency, Madobe called for dialogue among stakeholders in the country when he delivered his victory speech.

“Let us forgive us each other. I’m ready to hold dialogue with the opposition and address any issues they may have,” Ahmed is quoted as having said on Wednesday.

“We want to work with neighbouring countries on security. We will work with anyone to maintain the stability and development of the region. We want to work with them in the fight against Al Shabaab.”